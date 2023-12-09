MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pine” E. Miller, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, following an extended illness. He was 76.

James was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 1947, a son to Albert F. & Marian F. (Samuels) Miller.

Pine was a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School. Shortly thereafter, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army to help protect our flag during the Vietnam Conflict. He was assigned the duty of military police.

Following an honorable discharge, he worked at various steel mills in the Valley and retired from Wheatland Tube.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sharon, F.H. Buhl Club, Sharon American Legion, Sharon VFW, Sharon Lion’s Club, Hoyle Tournament, Hibernians and the Brookfield Hall of Fame Committee. In addition, he was a past commander of the former Masury VFW Post# 8860.

Pine played baseball, basketball and football for the Brookfield Warriors. In his younger days, he also played softball. All of his life he was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed cheering for the Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers and Scrappers, Youngstown State University, the Ohio State University and all Brookfield Warrior High School sports programs.

Survivors include his sister, Marilyn Mazur (Tom), of Brookfield; nieces, Lisa Butchko (Dan), of Boardman, Ohio and Amy Mazur, of Parker, Pennsylvania; great-nieces, Ashley Stadelmyer (Kyle), of St. Marys, Georgia, Sarah Butchko, of Boardman and Christine Ace, of Parker; great-great-nieces and nephews, Kyla, Alaina, Brayden and Jax Stadelmyer, all of St. Marys and a nephew, Danny Butchko, of Italy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A time of gathering will be held in Pines’ honor on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 at Briceland Funeral Service located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to any Brookfield Sports Program, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or any Veterans Organization of your choice.

Special thanks to John Yensick and Tony Pushcar and the staffs of Washington Square Nursing Home, Traditions Health Care Hospice, and Cornerstone for their loving care in his final days.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.