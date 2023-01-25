MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82.

James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert J. and Myrtle Ruth (Tebay) Ferguson.

Jim was a 1958 graduate of Grove City High School and had worked 50 plus years as a self-employed truck driver.

In his spare time, he enjoyed the fellowship at Living Waters Church, Masury, ringing the bell for the local Salvation Army Red Kettle Drives, watching TV, especially Fox News, going out for dinner and the company of his pup, “Ilsa”.

Survivors include his son, Michael (Denise) Ferguson of Grove City; granddaughters, Jennifer (Dan) Gornick and Michaela Ferguson; sister, Joyce (Dave) Steele of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Russell (Alise) Hardenburgh of Boardman, Ohio, Nancy (Mahmoud) Kassen of Poland, Ohio, Mary Herring of White Hall, Maryland, Andrew Hardenburgh of Hayward, California and Bart Scott of the Dominican Republic and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wives, Adrienne (Ritz) Ferguson, who died August 3, 1999 and Linda E. (Smith) Ferguson, who died March 21, 2020.

A time of gathering to honor Jim will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” E. Ferguson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.