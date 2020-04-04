James “Bill” William Litman, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Bill” William Litman, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of Thursday, April 2, 2020, while at home following a very brief illness. He was 91.

Bill was born November 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son to Dorothy (Dawson) Litman.

A 1947 graduate of Brookfield High School, he furthered his education by attending Youngstown College.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He achieved the rank of Corporal. While in the service, Bill was assigned to the commissary and was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged from his duties on November 1, 1956.

Following his return home, he went on a double date with a gal by the name of Agnes “Aggie” Carine. They fell in love and the two married on Labor Day Weekend, September 3, 1955. Affectionately, they held hands for the next 64 years.

Bill worked a variety of jobs throughout his lifetime – steelworker at U.S. Steel; self-employed truck driver; co-owner of a floor covering business, Sharon and car salesman to name a few. However, he might be best remembered as the owner and operator of James W. Litman Insurance Agency, Brookfield.

In addition to his many working opportunities, Bill was a professional drummer. He enjoyed a 30 year career with the Charley James Band, Lou Paoletta and other acts throughout the valley.

He was a charter member and past-secretary of the Brookfield Rotary Club; held memberships with Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio; Sharon Musicians Association and was a former Head Usher for the Warren Civic Music Association. In his spare time, he loved attending YSU basketball games, traveling, flying, golfing, socializing, and going to summer concerts around the area. Furthermore, Bill owned a private airplane and held his pilot’s license.

He is survived by: his wife, Aggie; daughter, Cheryl Ann (Litman) Webster and her husband Wes, Hayesville, North Carolina; 1 granddaughter, Alicia Marie Goodlin; two step-granddaughters, Kristen (Goodlin) Baran and Courtney Goodlin; two step-great-granddaughters and his extended family; as well as his close friends too.

He was preceded in death by his mother; step-father, Guy Litman; step-brothers, Tom, Ralph, and Bob Litman and step-sisters, Dorothy Tucker & Doris Kendzor.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Rotary Club, P.O. Box 152, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

