MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Richmond, Sr., of Masury, Ohio, entered into the Celestial Lodge above on Monday, February 21, 2022, while a patient of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 79.

James was born February 22, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to James F. and Ruth (Baxter) Richmond.

He was a 1961 graduate from Brookfield High School, where he played varsity football and basketball. He furthered his academics by attending Youngstown University and played football until an injury sidelined his career.

Self was forgotten the day that Jim left his home to defend our country’s freedom when he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. His decorations and citations include: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the 25th Military Police Company as a Specialist E-4.

Service to his fellow man was a virtue Jim took seriously. He was a Deputy for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department; Police Officer for both the Brookfield and Hartford Township Police Departments; and Firefighter for the Brookfield and Hartford Township Fire Departments, where he became the Fire Chief.

However, he provided for his family by working at Sherwin Williams, U.S. Can and Ball Corp., where he retired after 20 years of service to the company.

He belonged to the Believers Church, Warren, Ohio; Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio; Lifetime Member of the 25th Infantry Division Military Police Reunion; and VFW Post #3767, Hubbard, Ohio. Also, he may be remembered as a local racetrack photographer at Sharon Speedway, Raceway 7, Expo Speedway, Barberton, Canton, Cloverleaf and Lorain racetracks.

In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy, fishing, hunting, photography and NASCAR, especially Mark Martin and the “Blaney Boys”. More importantly, spending time with his grandkids is what he lived for.

Jim is survived by: his bride, Betty Lou (Faber) Richmond, whom he married August 7, 1965; his boys, Jim (Misty) Richmond, Jr., Jeffrey (Jen) Richmond and Jason (Lisa) Richmond; his grandchildren, Madison, Kennedy, Peyton, Haley, Tyler, Corey, Cody, Caleb and Landyn; his siblings, Bob Richmond and Naomi McNeish; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, J.F. Richmond and an infant brother.

Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Believers Church, 2577 Schenley Avenue, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 (or) the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

