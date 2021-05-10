Jalen “Geb” T. Lowe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jalen “Geb” T. Lowe, of Youngstown, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Jalen was born May 23, 1994, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Erin M. Lowe.

He went to grade school and middle school at Brookfield. He graduated in 2012 from Ursuline High School, where he played on both the varsity basketball and football teams. He continued his studies by attending West Hills College, in Coalinga, California. While attending there, he also played basketball for the Falcons.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and sports. He was a big Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines fan, however, his passion was producing and recording music.

Jalen loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Erin of Youngstown; his brothers, Jarelle R. Parker of Santa Rosa, California and Dashawn A. Parker (Brooke) of Cortland, Ohio; his sister, Destiny E. Goodnight of Youngstown; his “mum”, Cynthia L. Lowe of Youngstown, Ohio; his uncle, Son D. Lowe III of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; his aunt, Yulonda Lowe of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his nephew, Cassius A. Parker; his Godmother, Carlie Schmidt of Sharon; his fur-pup, Geb and his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Son D. Lowe, Jr.

A memorial gathering for Jalen will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:30 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

In addition, family and friends will be received Saturday evening, May 15, at Erin’s home.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to Steel Smiling by calling (412-532-9458) or visiting: www.SteelSmilingPGH.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jalen “Geb” T. Lowe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.