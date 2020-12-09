Irvine William Phillips, Sr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irvine William Phillips, Sr. of Liberty Township, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, while in the Emergency Room of Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, Ohio, following an unexpected illness. He was 66.

Irvine was born on September 9, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to William Irvine and Della Mae (Richardson) Phillips.

He last worked for B&M Auto Wrecking, Youngstown, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being neighborly. In addition, Irvine was a big WWE Wrestling fan, especially cheering for his favorite wrestler, Hulk Hogan. He loved being one of the Hulkamaniacs for the “Hulkster”.

Survivors include his children, Shirley Christy and her husband, Matthew, Irvine W. Phillips, Jr. and his wife Jessica, all of Hubbard, James Phillips and his wife Anna, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and William Custer and his wife Beth, of Masury, Ohio; his eight grandchildren; his one great-granddaughter and his sister, Christine Tsangaris of Campbell, Ohio.

His parents preceded him in death.

In accordance to his wishes, no services or calling hours will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a future date.

