HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irvine William Phillips, Jr., of Hubbard, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from natural causes. He was 44.

Irvine was born August 11, 1978, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Irvine William Phillips, Sr. and Nettie E. (Custer) Phillips.

He graduated in 1998 from Brookfield High School.

He also attended TCTC, where he studied Hotel, Motel, and Hospitality.

He was a member of the Central Christian Church and had worked at Industrial Air Control Inc., both in Hubbard.

In his spare time, Irvine was known as a “Hulk-a-Maniac”, being a big fan of the WWF and WWE. It goes without saying that his favorite wrestler was Hulk Hogan. He followed the Hulk and the sport religiously. He knew all the wrestlers’ names, moves, stats and much more. In addition, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also loved Elvis Presley. Irvine was a good man who will be truly missed.

Survivors are his wife, Jessica Lee (Cain) Phillips, whom he married July 21, 2005; his stepdaughter, Elizabeth Desirae Ayers, of Sharon; his special grandson, George Rhett Shields; his siblings, William R. (Elizabeth) Custer, of Masury, Ohio, James I. (Annamarie) Phillips, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Shirley J. (Matthew) Christy, of Hubbard and his many nieces and nephews, as well as great ones too.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, William and Della Phillips and Russell and Dorothy Custer.

A memorial service to honor Irvine will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.