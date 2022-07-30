MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Marie Fox, 95, died on her birthday, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the home of her son with a house full of her loved ones at her side.

Irene was born July 29, 1927, to Steve C. Nagy and Caroline A. Emery Nagy.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1945.

Irene married Robert R. Fox on September 1, 1961 and enjoyed 25 years of dancing with him.

After his death June 6, 1986, she dedicated herself to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Grandma Fox” spent her time crocheting and sewing unique gifts for the family, including a wedding dress for a daughter-in-law, gifts for marriages and graduations and multitudes of baby blankets for each grandchild and great-grandchild. She enjoyed taking trips with her children and daughters-in-law. Irene always had a dish of cherry-covered cheesecake or fudge for family gatherings and passed on recipes for her nut rolls and stuffed cabbage.

She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Parish.

Irene is survived by her sons, Steven (Andrea) Fox of Warren, Robert (Patricia) Fox of Bazetta, Michael Fox of Austin, Texas and Brian (Patti) Fox of Masury; her daughter, Irene Rumbaugh of Ontario, California; brother, Frank (Deana) Nagy of Saratoga, Florida; grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Holliday, Caroline Fox, Alex Fox, Alaine (Joel) Roberts, Nisha Fox, Renee Fox, Kim (Brent) Long, Robert (Lauren) Fox, Stefanie (Ronnie) Fox, Zach (Allissa) Fox, Allison Fox and Zoe Fox; great-grandchildren, Jack, Elizabeth, Madilyn, Maddix, Robert, Daxton, Henry, Rosalie, Nathan, Elijah, Liam, Connor and Brayden, with Owen and Olivia on the way.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Caroline; son, Nicholas; sister, Mary Lellio and brother, Steve Nagy.

She will be interred the following day in Brookfield Township Cemetery next to her husband.

