Howard Paul Miller, Jr. Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard “JR” Paul Miller, Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 74.

Howard was born June 26, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Howard Paul and Amy Jane (Diefenderfer) Miller, Sr.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our country’s freedom when he enlisted into the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Garrison Command as a Signal Supply Specialist, while being stationed at Fort McPherson, Georgia. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist 4.

He was a 1962 graduate of Sharpsville High School and exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Rice on November 28, 1964. Together they started a family and born to this union were two children, Howard Paul III and Constance.

He provided for his young family, working as a truck driver and retired after 33 years of dedication to his vocation. During this time, he mainly drove for Cash and Carry, a grocery supplier, in Tampa, Florida.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was also a member of American Legion, Tampa, Florida and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sharon.

In his spare time, he was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite drivers were #24 Jeff Gordon and #48 Jimmy Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; his children, Howard “Paul” Miller III of Brookfield and Constance Marie Wallington (Larry) of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; his five grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren and his siblings, Walter Miller (Linda) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Charlotte Miller of Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Oakley and half-brother, Danny Diefenderfer.

A time of gathering to honor Howard’s life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403; as well as on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

His celebration continues with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 29 also in the funeral home. Military honors will be recognized and he will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

