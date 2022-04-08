BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Paul Curry, of Brookfield, Ohio, was called home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 89.

Howard was born on January 5, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Harry L. and Anna E. (Fox) Curry.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1951, where he played varsity football and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was assigned as a light weapons infantryman to Company E, 2nd Battalion, of the 9th Infantry Regiment. His decorations and citations include: Korean Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Corporal.

However, before Howard was deployed, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Donna Jean Fielding. On August 1, 1953, they exchanged vows and continued to hold hands for the next 68 years. Together they started a family and born to this union were three children, Kimberly Ann, Deborah Lynne and Jay Paul.

He supported his family by becoming a millwright with Republic Steel Corp. He dedicated 43 years of service to the company before he retired.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard, Ohio, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee. Furthermore, he was active with the Fellowship and Upper Room Classes of the church. He also played on the church softball team.

Howard’s passion was golf. In his spare time, he played in many leagues over the years and even when on vacation. In addition, he was a gifted storyteller, woodworker and consummate host at his home. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Nevertheless, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, meant the world to him.

Survivors include his bride, Donna Jean Curry; his children, whom he was so proud of, Kimberly Ann (Max) Woods, Deborah Lynne (Paul) Riddle and Jay Paul (Lisa) Curry; his ever so special grandchildren, Abigail Leigh Riddle (partner, Braden Blankenship), Crystal Marie Curry, Schuyler Kiel Woods (partner, Madison Susey), Eric Paul (Christine) Curry and Daniel Paul Riddle (partner, Jayme Wischer); his precious great-granddaughter, Heidi Marie Kastl; his beloved sister, Kathleen Ann (Robert) Dice and his many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his brothers, Harry, Tom and Jay Curry and sister, Nancy Couzens.

A time of gathering to honor Howard will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425. His celebration continues with a service at 11:00 a.m., also in the church.

He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Howard Paul Curry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.