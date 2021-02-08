Howard Neil Letcher, Espyville, PA

ESPYVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard “Howie” Neil Letcher, of Espyville, Pennsylvania, passed from this life into eternal life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, as a result from injuries sustained from a fall from a building in downtown Pittsburgh. He was 45.

Howard was born August 29, 1975, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Robin D. and Karen L. (Christy) Letcher, Sr.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1993, where he played on the varsity football team.

Howie was a laborer for Streamline Excavating and Construction of Hubbard, Ohio. He had previously worked for Midwest Steel and Alloy of Youngstown, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed singing karaoke, working on cars and cooking.

Survivors include his children, Christian Neil Letcher of Hartstown, Pennsylvania and Amanda J. Letcher of Boardman, Ohio; his grandchildren, Landon and Braylen; his fiancée, Lonnie Steiner of Espyville; his father and stepmother, Robin and Debra Letcher, Sr., of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; his mother and stepfather, Karen and Ben Esposito of Farrell; his siblings, Donald H. (Becky) Letcher of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Robin Letcher, Jr. of Conneaut Lake and Jessica F. Letcher of Hartstown; his paternal grandparents, Don and Janette Letcher; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Thelma Christy and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by an in-law, Aron Steiner.

A memorial gathering to honor Howard will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Lion’s Den, 810 Lion’s Club Lane, Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, PO Box 551, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

