BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman E. Reigelman, 91, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, was received in the loving arms of his beloved Sally on Friday, May 26, 2023, while a patient in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, following a period of declining health.

Herman was born on December 14, 1931, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Waldo T. and Mae Elizabeth (Walker) Reigelman.

He graduated from Greenville High School in 1950.

Shortly thereafter, he enlisted with the United States Army to help defend our flag and to keep our country free during the Korean Conflict. His most significant assignment was with the 1641 Company A Battery 426th Field Artillery Battalion. His decorations and citations include the Army occupation medal, Germany and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Corporal.

He fell in love with a gal by the name of Sally Ann McCullough. They married on December 30, 1954 and held hands for the next 67 years until her passing in 2022.

Herman was an electrician by trade. He showcased his talents at Westinghouse, Sharon Steel and General Motors, where he retired after dedicating over 30 years to the company.

He was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church; Past Master and Treasurer of Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio; Buhl Club Antique Model Train Club and Antique Thrashers Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed model railroading. However, tinkering in his workshop is what gave him the most joy.

Survivors include sons, Timothy A. (Denise) Reigelman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Robert J. (Michele) Reigelman of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Thomas E. (Linda) Reigelman of Hubbard, Ohio; daughter, Sue (Michael) Hart of Boardman; grandchildren, Rochelle Voorhees, Brooke (Sam) Smith, Sarah Hart, Shelby (Ian) Friend, Garrett Reigelman, Zachary Reigelman, Andrew Reigelman, Blair Reigelman and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; grandson; Colin Hart and sister, Phyllis Hedglin.

A time of gathering in Herman’s honor will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a Masonic service will conclude our evening at 7:00 p.m.

His celebration continues on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with a funeral service being offered at 11:00 a.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.

He will be laid to rest next to his bride in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403 (or) Jerusalem Lodge, P.O. Box 225, Brookfield, OH 44403.

