SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Sonny” Porterfield, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Clepper Manor Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. He was 74.

Henry was born on September 26, 1948, in Sharon, a son to Henry C. Porterfield, Sr. and Jenetta M. (Ward) Porterfield-Howard.

He had worked at National Malleable & Steel Castings in Sharon, as well as Greenville Steel Car Company.

Sonny was a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks, Sharon, Slovak Home and the Croatian-American Civic Club, both in Farrell.

In his spare time, Sonny enjoyed drinking beer, playing BINGO, shooting pool, throwing darts and fishing, not necessarily in that order.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann (Mollard) Porterfield, whom he married October 7, 1975; children, Diane Smith of Windsor, South Carolina, Maggie (Brian) Clark of Masury, Ohio, Sonny (Tammy) Porterfield of Sharon, Gail (Trapper) Feldman of Aken, South Carolina, Billy Dollman and Amanda (Billy) Altman; 12 grandchildren; 12 ½ great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike Porterfield of Nesbit, Mississippi, Darlene (Frank) Luzar of Austintown, Ohio, Bob (Linda) Porterfield and Chuck (Tami) Porterfield, both of Sharon, Rodney “Boo Boo” Porterfield of Brookfield, Ohio and Janie (Bob) Catron, of Franklin, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Heaven Marie Lewis; siblings, Gail Boles, Crystal Porterfield, Sherry Stone and Dorothy “Dukie” Burnett and son-in-law, Steve Smith.

A time of gathering to honor Sonny will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

