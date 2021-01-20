Henry E. Newby, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Henry E. Newby, Sr. Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, following a period of declining health. He was 81.

Henry was born on January 19, 1939, in Huntsville Alabama, a son to Willie Walter and Laura Mae (Harden) Newby.

He attended school at Council Training High School, Huntsville, where he played various sports.

In 1959, Henry moved to Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was an accomplished bass player, showcasing his professional talents for the gospel group, “The Heavenaires.”

Throughout his working days, Mr. Newby was a “Jack of all trades”, helping Mr. Culp with his salvage disposal service, and working at Malleable & National Castings. He may be remembered last working for Council of Government as a southern route bus driver.

He was a former member of the Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ. In 1982, he joined the New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Christ, where he was ordained a Head Deacon, while under the leadership of Bishop Alvin J. McCoy. Deacon Newby served as a Sunday school teacher and maintenance person before his health began to fail.

His hobbies included fishing, listening to music, playing various types of games and singing.

He married the former Flora L. Farrow on June 23, 1961, who survives at home. In addition, out of this union came five children, Minister Ira D. Newby, Apostle Sonja D. (Jason) Theodore and Apostle Janet Newby, all of Raleigh, North Carolina, Henry E. (Ann) Newby, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, David L. (Keisha) Newby of Hermitage and his eldest son, Larry Miller (Linda) of Huntsville; his 25 grandchildren, his 33 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Robert E. Newby, Sr. and Dorothy L. Chester, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Bobby B. Newby of Hermitage; his sisters-in-law, Johnnie K. Newby, Patricia Newby and Elsie Cook and his extended family, Godchildren and many friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rev. Dr. William W., Harvey L. and Larry D. Newby; sisters, Richetta Thomas, Fannie M. Chester, Brenda J. Reno and infants, Geneva and Suedale Newby and in-laws, Edith Louise Newby, Dorothy Newby, Robert Smith and James Thomas.

Public calling hours will be observed from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear a mask and follow recommended protocols.

A private damily homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m., also in the church.

He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions can be payable to the New & Living Way Apostolic Church, or to his wife, Flora L. Newby, P.O. Box 99, Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

