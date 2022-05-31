FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ruth Gosnell, of Fowler, Ohio, was called home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was 87.

Ruth was born December 10, 1934, in Ridgway, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Andrew & Helen Ruth (Buehler) Abplanalp.

She graduated in 1952 from Ridgway High School and furthered her education at Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing to become a registered nurse.

She married the love of her life, Ralph Gosnell, on November 11, 1955, and they held hands for the next 56 years. Born from this union were four children: Ralph II, Rebecca, Robin and Rachelle.

Ruth, as she preferred to be called, helped support her family by working as a Registered Nurse at the Vienna Airbase #910 Air Wing. In addition, she worked at local hospitals and nursing homes.

She was a member of the Hartford Community Church, and the former Hartford Chapter #518, Order of Eastern Star (now Opal Chapter #181, Cortland, Ohio).

In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting with her mom back home in Pennsylvania, knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning, cooking and baking from scratch. However, she may be best remembered for her quick wit and unique sense of humor.

Survivors include her children: Ralph E. Gosnell, II and his wife Donna, of Valdosta, Georgia, Rebecca L. Fox and her husband Jim, of Vienna, Ohio, and Robin R. Sullinger and her husband Rev. Thomas, of Danville, Arkansas; her son-in-law John Wilkes, of Masury, Ohio; her thirteen grandchildren, Maureen Reeder, Audra Gosnell, Joshua Appleman, Hedda Gosnell, Tyler Meeker, Nadine Grady, Tom Sullinger, Jr., Jake Sullinger, Lydia Sullinger, Addam Wilkes, Ramzi Campbell, Zoe Wilkes and Jessy Wilkes; her two great-granddaughters Angel and Eve.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, who passed on August 3, 2012; her daughter, Rachelle A. Campbell-Wilkes, who passed on September 6, 2020; and by her sisters Elizabeth, Marie, Margaret and Marilyn.

A time of gathering to honor Ruth’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio. Her celebration continues with an Eastern Star Service, followed by a funeral service on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Hartford Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Gosnell was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director. (330-509-3135)

