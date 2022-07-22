SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen “Bird” “Pigeon” Alvina Lowe, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, witnessed the most beautiful sunset on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, as she passed while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 67.

Helen was born on January 21, 1955, in Sharon, a daughter to Henry Aaron Bruce, Sr. and Helen Alvina (Boyden) Bruce.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. However, she also worked a short time as a press operator for the former Flash Cleaners (which became Imperial Cleaners), Sharon, as well as at the Park Inn by Radisson, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

She grew up attending the Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and playing cards. She was an avid Bingo player. However, her family is what mattered to her most of all.

Survivors include: her mother, Helen, of Farrell; her husband, Albert Cee Lowe, of Farrell; her daughters whom she loved, Cherise M. Lowe (Tino D. Carthorn) and Celesia M. Lowe, both of Farrell; her grandchildren whom she adored, Talyssa C. Crowder, Tyrell C. Adkins, Kiri D. Carthorn, Khia N. Carthorn, Avery J. Carthorn, and Trinity L. Manning; her great-grandchildren who were so precious to her, Sincere A. Blue, Layson G. Adkins, Niko L. Adkins, and Serenity A. Blue; her beloved siblings, Patricia Wood, Barbara Rucker, both of Farrell, Henry Bruce, Jr., of Huntington, Pennsylvania, and Cynthia Bruce, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a niece, Jacqueline Bruce.

A Home Going service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m., at the Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146, where family and friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. Helen was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen “Bird” “Pigeon” Alvina (Bruce) Lowe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air SundayJuly 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.