VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen A. Clower, of Vienna, Ohio, was received in the loving arms of her beloved Warren, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

She passed while a patient at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland Township, Ohio, due to declining health. She was 96.

Helen was born June 14, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Ben J. and Ruby M. (Scott) Pugh.

She graduated in 1944 from Vienna High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Warren S. Clower, on November 1, 1946. They held hands for the next 69 years. Together they started a family and born unto this union were four children, Pamela, Gary, Keith and Robin.

Prior to starting a family, she worked in the office of Copperweld Steel. In later years, she returned to work in retail sales at National Shirt Co, Hughes & Hatcher and retired from Strouss’ Department Store. She was the best at matching shirts and ties! However, her top priority was raising her children.

Helen was a member of the Vienna Presbyterian Church since 1942, where she sang in the choir, charter member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Fowler-Vienna P.T.A., served as Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader, past-president of the Vienna Alumni Association, Vienna Historical Society and the Local Neighborhood Watch. In addition, she was a member of the Good Sam Chapter #22, Fowler, Ohio and helped organize the 200-year bicentennial celebrations of both Vienna Township and the State of Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed hosting family gatherings at ‘Lazy C Acres’, square dancing, tending to her flowers and mowing grass.

She and Warren had the best of times wintering in Mission, Texas, for 16 years.

She is survived by her children, Pamela, Gary (Donah), Keith (Bonnie) and Robin (Daryl); her grandchildren, Sam (Lanie), Nash, Christopher (Tabitha) and Jessica; her great-grandchildren, William, Nate, Charlotte, Ben, Bella, Layla and Jax; her brother, William Pugh, of Fredericksburg, Virginia and her sisters-in-law, Christine Clower, of Vienna and Arline Pugh, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Warren, who died April 29, 2015 and her siblings, Harold Pugh, Benny Pugh, Jr. and Bettie Lahaye.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or public services will be held. A private graveside service will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Vienna Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the Vienna Presbyterian Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 235, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

