Heather A. (Donaldson) Mickel, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather A. Mickel, of Niles, Ohio, quietly passed away in her sleep on Monday, December 28, 2020, surrounded by her family, while at home following a very brief illness. She was 59.

Heather was born on August 24, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to James R. and Mary Elizabeth (Wright) Donaldson.

She graduated in 1979 from Mathews High School and furthered her education by obtaining an associate’s degree from Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

She worked as a Library Assistant for the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library and the McKinley Memorial Library in Niles. In addition, she was a Teacher’s Aide for the Niles City Schools, primarily with the kindergarten and latchkey students.

She was a longtime member of the Vienna United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, making wreaths, tending to her flowers and planter garden, swimming in her pool with her family and listening to music. However, spending time with her grandchildren made her feel complete.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald L. Mickel, whom she married April 20, 1985; her daughters, Lindsey E. Moritz (Logan) of Chesterland, Ohio, and Christina L. Carpenter (Adam) of Columbus, Ohio; her three and a half grandchildren, Connor, Elizabeth, Grace and one on the way; her mother, Liz Donaldson of Vienna and her siblings, Amy L. Sell (David) of Liberty Township, Ohio and Jamie A. Wright of Campbell, Ohio.

Her father, James Donaldson, recently preceded her in death.

Heather’s wishes were to have a Viking funeral, complete with a traditional funeral pyre. However, due to current community standards, a time of gathering in her honor will be held instead on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

She will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Taussig Cancer Center care of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Coordination of this tribute for Heather was presented by Daniel Briceland, owner and director.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.