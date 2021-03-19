Hazel I. “Sarge” Howell, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel I. “Sarge” Howell passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.

She was born on May 16, 1923.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Church of Christ, 340 Sunset Blvd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hazel I. (Ruff) Howell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.