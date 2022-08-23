SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey Lee “Oz” Newby Jr., transitioned on the evening of Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Harvey was born on February 9, 1960, in Huntsville, Alabama, to Harvey L. Newby, Sr. and Johnnie Kate Irvin Newby.

A 1978 graduate of Farrell High School, he enlisted in the United States Army.

After an honorable discharge, he joined Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in September of 1981. After 15 years as a heavy equipment operator, he retired. He then perfected his carpentry skills and all-around handy man apprenticeship working with multiple construction companies over the years.

Harvey was a proud member of Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania since 2010, where he was a faithful member of the Male Chorus. He was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church when the late Reverend Dr. William W. Newby, Sr. was pastor.

A very unassuming person, he was an avid fan of the New England Patriot and Milwaukee Bucks. Other past times include watching Bruce Lee films, Westerns, listening to Old Skool Jams and spending time with his family where he would provide plenty of laughter.

Surviving is a daughter, Stacia Brooks (Arthur Mukes) and a grandson, Arcturus Brooks Mukes, both of Houston, Texas.

Leaving to mourn his precious memory is his mother – his pride and joy; a brother, Robert N. Newby, of Sharon; three sisters, Joan Lester, of Hermitage, JoAnn Campbell (Don Weller), of Farrell, whom he lived with most his adult life and Pamela (Darrell) McKoy, of Hermitage. Deeply sorrowed are nephews, Darrell McKoy, Jr. and Jon (Brandy) Hunter; nieces, Annise (Nicolas Ogada), Jonisha (Ernest) Henderson, Marcedes Newby, Melanie Newby and Dominique (Darrius) McKoy; along with eight great-nephews and seven great-nieces.

Amongst other uncles, aunts, cousins, God cousins and Godchildren, are two special aunts, Dorothy Chester and Sarah Rogers, of Harvest, Alabama; along with three special God brothers, Kelvin Chester, Kurt Chester and Luis Newby and an extraordinary “sister-cousin”, Sandra D. Newby Dillingham. He personally “adopted” Reverend James and Verna McKeithan into his immediate family.

Preceding him in transitioning is Harvey L. Newby, Sr., to which he’s the namesake; his paternal grandparents, Willie W. Newby and Laura M. Harden Newby; his maternal grandparents, William N. Irvin, Sr. and R. B. Slaughter Irvin; a brother-in-law, Frank Campbell; a niece, Maddie Mae Hunter; along with a host of dear uncles, loving aunts and many childhood friends.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Rd., Farrell, where family & friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Second Baptist Church, 4 High Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

