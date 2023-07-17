FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry A. “HB” Boatner, Jr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from natural causes following a sudden illness. He was 73.

Mr. Boatner was born November 3, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Harry A. Boatner, Sr. and Juanita L. (Ponder) Boatner.

As a youth, he excelled in sports. He was a 1967 graduate of Farrell High School, where he played quarterback on the football team.

He was a truck driver by trade, who was an independent operator and most recently drove for Yourga Trucking, Inc., Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

Harry was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church and a former member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Harry was a big brother and advisor to many, both friends and family. He made sure to look after any experiencing hard times, offering his knowledge, guidance and resources, never hesitating to give his best. He gave words of encouragement, cautionary tales on what to do and what not to and seasoned advice but mostly unconditional love and support. Harry never judged or looked down on anyone because he knew firsthand what they were going through. His charismatic personality and heart-warming smile made his funny stories and jokes all the more comforting, lifting the morale if it was low. He never left a conversation without saying he loved you and to ‘stay up’. In his spare time, “HB” enjoyed playing chess. In addition, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include, his wife, Audrey M. (Cheeks) Boatner, whom he married December 1, 2018; three daughters, with Lisa Norman, Monica Cherise Boatner-Edmonds of Columbus, Georgia, Mina Kaye “Katie” Boatner (James “Jake” L. Hopson) and Melinda Rochelle Boatner, both of Sharon and who HB referred to as daughter #five, Mary Smith; step-children, Marcus Cheeks of Campbell, Ohio, Will Mays of Farrell and Tina Robinson (Stacy) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Nigel A.P. Taylor, Nevin A.G. Boatner, Braiden N. Heath, Lexis D. Dabney, Whitney-Janelle A. Edmonds and Venessa K.K. Edmonds, Marcus Jr., Meranda, Marcel, Mariah and Emmy; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Johnson (Fred) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Richard N. Boatner (Regina Daniels) of New Castle and Gary D. Boatner of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; aunt, Carol J. Ponder of Rancho Cordova, California; special cousins, Crystal Gregory and Gloria Ellerbe of Sharon; brother-in-law, Levon Barlow, Sr. of Farrell and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Lifelong special friends “The Crew”, Robert Dukes, Richard Hammock, George “Goodtimes” Richards, Robert “Bino” Callahan, Charles Craig, Gary “Puffy” Austin, Pastor Charles “Bubby” Harvey, Auburn “Chucky” Harvey, Leroy “Mummy” Cornelius, Leroy Hyman, Arthur “Big Brother” Chambers, Richard “Little Brother” Chambers, Adrian “Cap” Capital, Horace Ousley, Raymond “Snake” Wilson, Milton “Fatman” Wilson, Tyrone Williams, Ricky “Slick” Henry and Nate Parks. If there are any names not mentioned here, please know that Harry loved them all as much as they all love him.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two children with Joyce Wormsley, LaShan D. Boatner and Kayla J. Boatner and sister, Marcia L. Barlow.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Friendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, where family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Pastor Christopher L Roberts, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, will officiate. Reverend James Hosey, associate pastor of Valley Baptist Church, will eulogize. The service will be live streamed on the Friendship Baptist Church Facebook page.

