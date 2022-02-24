HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Jane Brown, of Hubbard, Ohio, gained her angel’s wings Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022 while a patient Liberty Health Care Center, following a brief illness. She was 73.

Harriet was born August 11, 1948, at home in Sheakleyville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John Kinney.

She worked as a press operator and inspector for Howell Industries, Masury, Ohio. In addition, she also provided in-home health care.

She was a member of the Victory Christian Center, Vienna Campus.

In her spare time, Harriet enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, feeding her birds, going out to dinner with her friends, shopping and reading. However, spending time with her grandkids brought her the most joy.

Her survivors include: her son, Richard “Rick” Scriven, Jr., of Transfer, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Antonia, Jacob, and Olivia; her great-grandchildren, Kenley and Kyleen and her brothers, Bill, Robby, and Donny Kinney.

Preceding her in death are her father and her siblings, Freeborn “Buck” Kinney, Adi Kinney and Rose Echer.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

