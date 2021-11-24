Harold Dwanye Zell, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Dwayne Zell, of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, following a sudden illness. He was 61.

Harold was born March 9, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a son to Charles and Janet (Billock) Zell.

He grew up in McDonald along with his eight siblings.

He then married Yulanda and they had two beautiful daughters, Lynn and Penny.

Harold moved west to live out his dream in Arizona.

He loved driving semi-truck and retired from doing so.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with his grandkids, loved tinkering on his vehicles and of course driving his truck. He also had a tender spot for dogs and horses.

His survivors include daughters, Lynn B. (Paul) Secola and Penny M. (Jimmy) Oller, both of Warren; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as four brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by two nephews, Louis and Josh.

A time of gathering to honor Harold’s life will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515. A funeral service will immediately follow.

He will be laid to rest in Kerr Cemetery.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the church.

