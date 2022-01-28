FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy Nassali Said, 70, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered into his eternal reward on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, after an extended illness.

Guy was born April 11, 1951, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Nassali and Mary L. (Addessi) Said.

He was a 1970 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Duquesne University, Pittsburgh and Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus, Sharon.

Guy worked various jobs in his lifetime. The most notable were with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Sawhill Tubular in Sharon and the Pennsylvania Blind Association.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter when his health permitted. If you didn’t know Guy, after just meeting him once, you would truly remember him. He had a way of making friends with anyone he met. He was a conversationalist, to say the least. Guy loved to help people.

Guy loved the Lord. For many years, he attended Valley Baptist Church, Wheatland, Pennsylvania, under the late Rev. Anderson Tatum. On April 18, 2018, Guy became a soldier in the Salvation Army, Sharon Corps, which he loved dearly. He enjoyed working on the Red Kettle Campaign, which gave him the opportunity to talk and witness to people.

He dearly loved his family, friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed!

Guy leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 45 years, Mavis E. (Wood) Said; children, Jordan Said of Tennessee and Israel Said of Farrell; grandchildren, Cadynn, Destiny and Devine Said; five great-grandchildren; loving sister, Fonda Sanders of Hubbard, Ohio; nephews, Dante Fisher, William Negulis and Tommy Jackson; nieces, Desiree Sanders and Theresa (Earl) Bailey; many great-nieces and nephews, as well as his sisters-in-law, Sherry Wood and Karen Moore.

In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his son, Darius Anthony Said and his sister, Victoria J. Negulis.

A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Salvation Army Citadel, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.