MCKEES ROCKS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory “Greg” Tyrone McKenith, Sr. of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 12, 2023, while a patient in UPMC – Shenango Campus, Farrell, following a brief illness. He was 56.

Gregory was born December 11, 1966, in Pittsburgh, a son of Linda Sue McKenith.

He worked as a chef for various eateries and restaurants throughout his lifetime.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing video games and just relaxing.

Survivors include his children, Gregory T. (fiancée, Angela) McKenith-Williams of Sharon, Spencer “Tyrone” McKenith-Williams, Jerome Gregory-Tyrone McKenith, Deidre Lynn McKenith-Williams and Alisha Shanell McKenith-Williams, all of Farrell; grandchildren, D’Andre Williams, Rhylee Williams, Zara Williams, Malakai Williams and Rayven Williams; brother, Wayne McKenith, Sr. of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Angela McKenith.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Coordination of this tribute for Mr. McKenith was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Gregory “Greg” Tyrone McKenith, Sr., please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.