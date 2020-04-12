Gray C. Goncz, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gray C. Goncz, Sr., of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020, while a patient in the Cleveland Clinic, following a brief illness. He was 79.

Gray was born in Orange, Virginia, on June 9, 1940, and was the adopted son of Julius A. and Joycelyn G. (Walls) Goncz.

His working career started at General American Transportation Corporation Masury, Ohio, where he was a blaster and stenciled on the tank cars. He dedicated 22 years to the company before the plant closed. He then worked for Sharon Steel and lastly for Lee Luchette, before he officially retired.

Gray was a private man who was dedicated to his family and loved caring for his grandkids.

He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Judy M. (Hunkus) Goncz, whom he married on Valentine’s Day of 1993; his children, Stephanie Goncz, Dr. Gray C. Goncz, Jr. and his fiancé, Kelly Carrier, Susan Goncz and Neil Goncz; his step-daughter, Candy Reed; his seven grandchildren; his one great-grandson, plus one on the way; his sisters, JoAnn Hughes and Joyce Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; sister, Judith Dornfried; brother, J. Jay Goncz; stepdaughter, Michelle R. Lester.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

