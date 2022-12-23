BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grady R. “Bob” Holt, Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, was called home Tuesday evening, December 20, 2022, while at home and under hospice care following an extended illness. He was 66.

Grady was born December 21, 1955 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son to Grady R. and Gwendolyn L. (Sproat) Holt, Sr.

He graduated from Labrae High School in 1973, and furthered his education at Youngstown State University, where he studied Industrial Management. While at YSU, Bob also enjoyed playing on the football team.

He had worked in the steel industry most of his adult life. He most recently worked at NLMK, Farrell, Pennsylvania, before his illness made him take a medical leave.

In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and boating. In addition, he was proud to have obtained his private pilot’s license. He had a great respect for Nature and understood the harmony contained within all creatures of the wild. He was attentive to the habits of the animals and learned how to read the signs left by each species. He was a good man who shared his love of the great outdoors with others.

His survivors include, his bride, Cheryl L. (Peterson) Holt, whom he married September 12, 1981; sisters, Tammy Riley (Chris), Kim Falgiani (John), both of Warren, Ohio and Tracey Donley (Terry) of Sarasota, Florida; several nieces and nephews and his chocolate Labrador, Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Kelly.

A memorial gathering in his honor will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Tiffany’s Banquet Center, 601 Bedford Road SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. His celebration continues with a brief service at 4:00 p.m.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Brookfield United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

