BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Aileen M. Belus, of Brookfield, Ohio, went home on Monday, December 2, 2019 while under Hospice care in her daughter’s home in Moreland Hills, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 91.

Aileen was born at home in Brookfield, on May 3, 1928, a daughter to Kenneth and Elizabeth M. (Jones) Meeker-Couts.