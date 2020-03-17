Gladys Ann (Quimby) Durig, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Ann (Quimby) Durig, of Vienna, Ohio, witnessed the most beautiful sunrise ever at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, while at home and surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Gladys was born on May 4, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Lyle A. and Mildred L. (Cramer) Quimby-Frazier.

She graduated from Vienna High School in 1948 and married her high school sweetheart, William O. Durig, on August 27, 1949. Together they started a family and born to this union were Rebecca, Mary Ellen, William Jr. and Robert.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. However, she also worked a short time as a Secretary for Cooksey Culligan, Youngstown, Ohio.

Gladys faithfully attended the Vienna United Methodist Church and later the Fowler Community Church, where she taught both Sunday & Vacation Bible School. In addition, she was a Bible Study Leader of Stonecroft Friendship Bible Study Coffee Guide, and a swimming instructor for the American Red Cross.

Her memberships included: PTA Chaplain and Homeroom Mother; 20 plus years as a Trumbull County Precinct Committee Person; Shenango Wildflower Garden Club; Huggers & Muggers Club of New Castle; and she served as the Secretary of the Vienna Mathews Alumni Association for 25 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, landscaping, bowling, crocheting, tatting, knitting, camping, listening to Christian music, and dancing. She had an eye for art and she simply loved life. However, her family is what mattered to her the most.

She is survived by her children whom she loved, Rebecca Seiple & her husband Lee, Mary Ellen Sliwinski, William Durig, Jr. and his wife Karla, and Robert Durig and his wife Lori; her grandchildren whom she adored, Scott (Melissa) Seiple, Leigh Ann (Dan) Leugers, Jonathan (Jaclyn) Sliwinski, Jared (Mary-Kate) Sliwinski, Joshua (Stacie) Durig, Lucas (Alycia) Durig, Stephanie & Dennis, and Marcus Durig; her great-grandchildren who were so precious to her, Sophia and Sebastian Seiple, Chase, Kendall and Anderson Leugers, Olivia and Harper Sliwinski, and Leah and Blake Durig and her beloved brother, Jack Quimby.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William, on December 13, 2004; and by her sister, Nancy French.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Durig will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 State Route 305, Fowler, Ohio 44418. Her celebration continues with a funeral service beginning at 12 Noon. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Vienna Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Fowler Community Church.

