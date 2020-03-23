Geraldine L. Dillon, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” L. Dillon, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Emergency Room of St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Warren, Ohio. She was 64.

Geri was born on July 3, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter to Clyde E. and Joyce (Tilley) Wilkes, Sr.

She was a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School.

A few months later, she married Dennis L. Dillon on October 27th. Together they started a family and born to this union were a son, Shawn and a daughter, Jenna.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. However, later in life, Geri did work for Pennsak as a Machinist and Walmart as an overnight stocker.

In her spare time, she absolutely loved working with her fellow auxiliary members of the Brookfield Fire Department, serving funeral dinners and American Red Cross Blood Drives. In addition, she enjoyed making crafts, gardening and home decorating. Furthermore, she was blessed to be able to hold her newest granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Dennis; her son, Shawn A. Dillon and his wife Tara, of Palm Harbor, Florida; her daughter, Jenna L. Vaughn and her husband Nick, of Masury; her granddaughters, Avary and Caleigh Dillon and Gracie Vaughn; her mother, Joyce, of Brookfield, Ohio; her sisters, Nancy L. Wilkes, of Brookfield, Rosemarie H. Reeher and Darlene K. Songer, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her brothers, Clyde E. Wilkes, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida and John H. Wilkes and his wife Rachelle, of Masury; as well as many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Christine J. Wilkes-Heckathorne.

Due to the current national health crisis, no calling hours will be observed.

Private graveside services will be observed.

A public celebration of life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Fire Department c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute was provide by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geraldine “Geri” L. (Wilkes) Dillon, please visit our floral store.