HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerrie” Ann Padovich, of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73.

Geraldine was born on May 14, 1949, at home in Marianna, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William D. and Inez (Kepen) Duffield.

She graduated in 1967 from Bethlehem-Center High School, Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, and furthered her education at Penn Commercial Business College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

She landed a position with Kmart, where she worked her way up to manager. Gerrie retired in 2012 after dedicating 30 plus years to the company.

A longtime member of the Youngstown Cookie Club, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved bringing people together to savor her food. She cherished entertaining guests and decorating her home. She truly had a gift. In addition, she valued going shopping and out to eat with her friends.

She leaves behind: her husband, George T. Padovich, whom she married April 22, 1972; daughter, Gina (Shawn) Kief, Washington, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Sarah and Madison; brother-in-law, Robert Rhome, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Duffield, Phyllis Duffield, Patricia Padovich, and Karen Kotick; as well as brother and sister-in-law, Sean and Joann McGuiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Duffield, Scott Duffield, Antoinette “Toni” Rhome, Lawrence “Larry” Duffield, and Nancy Duffield Dunn; nephews, Robert “Robbie” Rhome, Jr. and Scott Duffield; and mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Catherine “Katie” Padovich.

A time of gathering to honor Gerrie will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in the form of an act of random kindness by baking some cookies and giving them to someone in need this holiday season in Gerrie’s memory.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

