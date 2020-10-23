Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Jones, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Jones of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into eternal peace at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home while surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. He was 66.

Jerry was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 21, 1954, a son to Herbert H. and Clara Belle (Horn) Jones.

A 1972 graduate of Brookfield High School, he began his working career with Commercial Shearing right out of high school. He then landed a position as a tow motor operator for the former K-Mart Distribution Center, Warren, Ohio, where he dedicated 25 years of service to the company before he retired in 2011.

Jerry was a loyal supporter of the Brookfield Warriors Varsity Football Program. In his spare time, he enjoyed swimming at the Hubbard Pool and square dancing. He loved traveling with his wife, camping around the country, and most recently going on a world cruise. However, spending time with his family and bearing the title “Papa” gave him the most joy.

Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn Jean (Seiple) Jones, whom he married January 19, 1985; his children, Kyle W. Jones, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ashley M. Kolat (Chad), of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Terrance L. Yannucci, II, of Vienna, Ohio; his grandsons, Antonio J. Yannucci (Rachael) and Benjamin M. Kolat; his great-granddaughters, Nevaeh, Aubrey, Callie and Layla; his brothers, William “Bill” Jones (Sally), of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Raymond “Ray” Jones, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and his fur pup-pup, Ivory.

His parents preceded him in death.

A time of gathering in Jerry’s honor will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., with proper COVID-19 protocol, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

His celebration continues on Monday, October 26, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in the Brookfield Township Cemetery with his family.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44515 (or) Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Jones was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)

