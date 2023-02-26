MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia (Roman) Wojtanoski, 79, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed from this life on Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by love.

Georgia was born on February 19, 1944, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter to George and Mary (Obermiyer) Roman.

She is survived by her husband Rodney, whom she loved with all of her heart for 39 years; her daughter, Catherine “Katie” Gaudreau Tolliver, of Fort Pierce, Florida; her son, Shawn Paul Hillman, of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, Charles Kevin Fansler and Crystal Dawn Fansler; great-grandchildren, Cyla, Bryce, Carma and Levi; a special brother-in-law, Casey Mild and his sons, Don “DJ” Mild and Robert “RP” Mild; brother-in-law, Robert Wojtanoski and wife Erin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Juliana Mild and Deborah Lynn Roman and two great-grandchildren.

In accordance to her wishes, a private gathering will be held for her family to celebrate her life.

As suggested by her family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

