Georgia E. Hoskin, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia E. Hoskin, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away suddenly while at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was 81.

Georgia was born March 15, 1939, at home in Vienna, a daughter to George E. and Hazel (Miller) Haynie.

A 1957 graduate of Vienna High School, she married Frederick W. Hoskin on June 7, 1958. Together they started a family and born to this union were two sons, Frederick and Jon.

She had worked as a deli-clerk for Mr. D’s Grocery Store, Brookfield, Ohio.

Georgia was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna.

She enjoyed cooking in her spare time.

Survivors include her sons, Fred A. and Jon C. Hoskin, both of Vienna; her grandson, Anthony M. Hoskin (Trasa); her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Zane, Kristal and Zoe Hoskin; her great-great-grandson, Liam and her sister, Hazel Mae Cvelbar of Salem, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred, who died April 10, 2019 and siblings, Robert, Howard, Dan, Walter and John “Jack” Haynie, Annabelle McCabe and Ellen Money.

A time of gathering to honor Georgia’s life will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

