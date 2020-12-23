George S. Chomos, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S. Chomos, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, with his wife and daughter at his side, from complications of COVID-19. He was 76.

George was born December 12, 1944, in Russellville, Arkansas, a son to Jack and Helen (Hampton) Chomos.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1962 and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist.

He furthered his education by receiving a Bachelor’s of science degree in education from Youngstown State University in 1996 and Master’s degree in Administration from Westminster College.

George retired after a 38-year career as an elementary school teacher for the Youngstown City Schools.

George loved working with children and volunteered as a coach with Brookfield’s Carl Hoffman Basketball program for over 30 years.

In 2018, George and his fellow coaches were inducted into the Brookfield Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio; former Knights of Columbus and VFW Post #8860, both Masury, Ohio and Brookfield Optimist Club. In addition, he was a member of the Buhl Club and enjoyed his workouts with the gang.

George loved going on cruises with friends and playing in the Old Timers Baseball League, up until the age of 68. However, he was happiest spending time with his grandkids and watching their academic and sporting events.

George is survived by his bride of 53 years, Nancy (Korbar) Chomos; daughter, Sue (John) Shingledecker, of Masury; grandchildren, Jake and Lauren Shingledecker and Zoe and Lyric; brother, Joe Chomos, of North Port, Florida; sister, Paula (Rich) Coon, of Hubbard, Ohio; nephews, Jeff, Bill, Scott; niece, Ashley and his best bud, Bob Ellcessor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Chomos; in-laws, Henry and Tillie Korbar and Carolyn Chomos.

A time of gathering to honor George will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 noon.

He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

