George Ethan Fielding, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Ethan Fielding, of Brookfield, Ohio, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, July 31, 2020. He passed from this life at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was 83 years old.

George was born February 17, 1937, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to parents George W. and Beatrice S. (Newton) Fielding.

George was a 1956 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He served in the U.S. Army, Company D, 1st Brigade, of the 28th Infantry. He was honorably discharged, received the Good Conduct Medal and was a M-1 rifle marksman.

Upon return, he wed Elaine R. Wagner of Brookfield. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

George worked as a fitter for GATX and later as a custodian and bus driver for the Brookfield School District.

George was most known as “Coach Fielding”. He invested in the lives of Brookfield youth as a football coach for over 25 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, watching NASCAR, rooting for the Buckeyes and Indians.

The most important thing in George’s life was faith in Jesus Christ. He remained strong in his faith even while battling serious illness. He loved to worship at the Victory Christian Center, in Coitsville, Ohio.

Survivors include his bride, Elaine; his children, George Kenneth Fielding (Donna) of Zion, Illinois, Cheryl A. Nicklas of Brookfield and Douglas Mark Fielding (Melanie) of Hubbard, Ohio; his grandchildren, Andrea Renee Parsley (Jordan), Alyssa Nichole Gauze (Cody) and Amanda Michele Hamerman (Joel); his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Cadence, Jackson and Emily (twins); his siblings, Benjamin Fielding (Marilyn), Donna Curry (Howard), all of Brookfield and Kathleen Davis of Sharon and his many close friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of gathering to honor George will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Victory Christian Center, Vienna Campus, located at 5000 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Victory Christian Center.

A special thank you to Bella Care Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness toward George and his family during this difficult time.

