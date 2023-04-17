BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Darren Smith of Brookfield, Ohio, known to others as Azmar, Gee, Gee Pop and Papa, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, while at home from a sudden illness. He was 58.

George was born on January 6, 1965, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a son to George Warren Bassett and Doris Margaret Smith.

He graduated in 1983 from Henry H. Snyder High School in Jersey City and he furthered his education by learning to become a machinist by trade.

He worked for A&M Specialties in Wheatland and later for Warren Fab.

Evangelist Smith was a member of the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed poetry, reading, playing chess and Scrabble, however, he may be best remembered as a jokester and for his unforgettable smile. He will be truly missed.

Survivors include his bride, Deanna “Dee Dee” L. Creamer-Smith, whom he married August 30, 2008; children, Yazmika Bradley of Jersey City, Brandon Bradley (Quanisha) of Whiteville, North Carolina, Musilimah Pack (Isaiah) of Jersey City, Latoya Wall of East Orange, New Jersey Tyreff Wall, Laporsha Wall and Tovia Drew, all of Jersey City; 21 grandchildren; stepdaughter, Elisha R. Harvey of Sharon; three stepgrandchildren; siblings, Gloria D. Smith of Jersey City, Karen M. Young (Darrell) of Bayonne, New Jersey, Fredricka Cypress of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tonya Mannigult (Lewis) of Newark, New Jersey, Rhonda Canary (Arnold) of Bronx, New York, Ronald Bassett of Richmond, Virginia and Jemmie Adams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as his extended family and friends.

His parents preceded him in death.

A time of gathering in honor of George will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146, where a Home Going Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Bishop Alvin J. McCoy and eulogized by Bishop Stephen Bennefield, Sr.

He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be payable to the family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

