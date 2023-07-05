BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Wayne Hiner, 75, of Brookfield Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, while at home.

A son of the late Lewis A. Hiner and Ethel J. (Leggitt) Hiner, he was born December 16, 1947, in Salem, Ohio.

Gary retired from the Brookfield Drive Thru, Masury, Ohio.

He liked fast cars and raced many at the Quaker City Drag Strip. He also enjoyed doing brodies in grocery store parking lots with his kids in the car! Then he grew up… A Little! He enjoyed coaching baseball at Patagonia Little League Field, where he won several championships. He could also be found at any football or baseball field supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren!

He preferred seeing all his granddaughters in turtlenecks and long pants, which he would offer to buy! If any of the grandchildren called, he was there–picking them up, dropping them off, or if they needed a drink or snack. He was their go to man! He enjoyed playing any card game for hours…or at least until he won. He also enjoyed special events at Chestnut Ridge Church of God. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner and the Easter Breakfast were his favorites. He then would sneak out the back door!

He is survived by daughters, Tina (Bob) Butler of Brookfield and Tammy (Ted) Beeson of Wilmington, North Carolina; sons, Gary (Tammy) Hiner, Mark (Amy) Hiner, Brian Hiner (Marla Hiner) and Jeff (Sharon) Metze, all of Brookfield; grandchildren, Rob (Samantha) Butler, Renaye (Robbie Jay) McFarland, Erin (Josue) Rodriguez, Cori Lamont, Kily Beeson, Chelsea (Scott) Porterfield, Gary Hiner, Brittany (Jordan) Johnson, Markie, Jonathan and Brady Hiner, Brooke Hiner, Brian (Eve) Hiner, Jeffery, David and Scott Metze and great-grandchildren, Grace and Liv Butler, Isabella Linert, Robbie and Josephine McFarland, Josiah and Amyah Rodriguez, Stella, Lorenzo and Kaden Porterfield, Jordan, Carter and Lola Johnson, Jeffery, Owen, Liam and Roman Metze and his newest addition that arrived on Father’s Day 2023, Louise Hiner! Also a sister, Janet Exline of Salem; a brother, Lewis A Hiner of Brookfield and several nieces and nephews survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lola (2010); sisters, Sandra Bhe and Karen Park and a daughter, Tammy Metze.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!”

Private services will be observed by his family at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, Hubbard, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Services. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.