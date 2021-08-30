Gary Paul Sabo, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Paul Sabo, of Masury, Ohio, found peace on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was 66.

Gary was born January 11, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to William A. Sabo, Sr. and Lillian (Beautus) Sabo-Bowdich.

He graduated in 1973 from Austintown Fitch High School and soon after enlisted in the military. Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and fight for our freedom. He was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 10th Infantry, of the U.S. Army while the Vietnam Conflict was ongoing. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist.

Following his return home, he found employment with the United Parcel Service, Boardman, Ohio, where he dedicated the next 39 years, retiring in 2016. During his employment with UPS, Gary obtained his Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University in 1984.

In his spare time, Gary enjoyed actively spending time with and providing for his family, woodworking, home maintenance, gardening and golfing. Gary was a handyman who enjoyed working with his hands and never hesitated to help all family and friends with home improvement or maintenance projects. In addition to his selfless giving, Gary had a humorous personality that radiated to his grandchildren, where many laughs will be remembered for years to come (“no cap”).

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Sabulski) Sabo, whom he married October 9, 1987; his children, Dan (Caitlyn) Sabo, Christy Reiser, Monica (Anthony) Jordan, all of Columbus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Kinsey Mae Sabo, Riley Ann Chmielewski, Grant Brown, Evan Anthony and Reese Noelle Jordan; his siblings, William A. (Nadine) Sabo, Jr. and Janet (Eric) Axene; his niece and nephew, Billy Sabo and Taylor (Chris) Mullinax; as well as his extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

In accordance with his wishes, a private viewing was held for the family. No public calling hours or services will be scheduled.

