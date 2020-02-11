Gary “Papa” Michael Reiser, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – During the morning hours of Sunday, February 9, 2020, Gary “Papa” Michael Reiser, of Brookfield, Ohio, was called to his eternal home, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following a gallant fight against cancer. He was 69.

Gary was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 1950, a son to Clinton L. and Barbara Lou (Christy) Reiser.

He was a 1968 graduate of Brookfield High School and furthered his education by attending the former Warren Business School.

He fell in love with a neighborhood gal by the name of Kathy and they married on September 2, 1972. Together, they raised two children and spent the next 47 years holding hands.

Gary supported his young family by working on the assembly line at Delphi Packard, Warren, Ohio. Through hard work and dedication, he held various positions such as Insurance Representative, Benefit Administrator, and serving as President of his local union.

His memberships included: the Brookfield United Methodist Church; IUE-CWA Local #717, where he served and fought for countless union members; and he was proud to have sat in negotiations with General Motors, Detroit, Michigan.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing, and NASCAR, cheering on Dale Earnhardt Jr. In addition, he loved spending time with his family and friends at Lake Erie. However, what he cherished the most, was being around his children, especially his granddaughter, Ella.

He is survived by: his wife, Kathy A. Reiser; his son, Michael Gary Reiser and Whitney, of Hubbard, Ohio; his daughter, Dr. Meghan Reiser, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his granddaughter, Ella Elizabeth; his mother, Barbara Lou Robbins, of Masury, Ohio; his brother, Brian Reiser (Tracy), of Masury and his nieces, Christy Brown and Monica Jordan, of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his brother, Danny Reiser.

A time of gathering to honor Gary will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Reiser has been presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to Gary “Papa” Michael Reiser’s family, please visit our floral section.