Gary Eugene Donaldson II Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Eugene Donaldson II, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019, while at home following a lifetime conflict with diabetes. He was 49.

Gary was born June 2, 1970, in Sharon, a son to Gary Eugene and Carolyn (Mihalcin) Donaldson.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1988.

He worked as an automotive mechanic most of his life.

In his spare time, Gary enjoyed tinkering and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his children, Gary E. Donaldson III of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Jena M. Heffner (Kevin) of Newport News, Virginia; his granddaughters, Sophia and Sadie and his sister, Kimberly M. Hayes (Ken) of Newport News.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

In accordance with his wishes, private services will be observed.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association in your area.

