MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Toy, of Masury, Ohio, entered into the celestial lodge above on Sunday, January 9, 2022, while a patient at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge, following a brief illness. He was 73.

Gary was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 1948, a son to William E. Toy & Edith J. (Lilly) Toy-Sterling.

He was a 1966 graduate of Oil City High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Unknown to him at the time, he would eventually fall in love with a little girl by the name of Barbara Young, whom he walked to school with since the fourth grade. Well, he did and on August 3, 1968, they exchanged vows. These school sweethearts continued to hold hands for the next 53 years.

Gary worked as a Sales Representative for both the Nabisco Company and Kraft Foods before retiring after 30+ years in the industry. In addition, he also worked for Riverside Market.

He was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church; 32 Degree Mason of the Ancient Accepted Order of Scottish Rite, New Castle Consistory & Venango Lodge of Perfection; Petrolia Lodge # 363 F&AM and former Zem Zem Shrine, Erie.

In his spare time, he liked fishing, camping, hunting, yearly trips to Michigan Speedway to watch NASCAR, and woodworking. However, spending time with his family was the most important to him.

Survivors include: his bride, Barbara; his sons, Trent A. (Lisa) Toy, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Trevor J. (Lisa) Toy, of Youngstown, Ohio; his grandchildren, Rachael Toy, Cole Toy, Alexis Toy, Hailey Toy, & Liam Riley; his sister, Kay Waslohn, of State College, Pennsylvania; his nieces, Jennifer, Laurie, & Kara and his nephews, Cody, Zack, & Cassey.

His parents preceded him in death.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. Toy will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403, where a masonic service will conclude the evening.

His celebration continues with a funeral service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

At the request of the family, please wear a face covering or mask if you plan on attending.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16505 (or) Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

