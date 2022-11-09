HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Goblinger, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 73.

Gary was born August 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to John G. and Shirley E. (Artman) Goblinger.

A 1957 graduate from Reynolds High School, Greenville, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was assigned to Armed Forces Police of the U.S. Air Force and his decorations & citations include a meritorious achievement while conducting military police operations. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

He was a steel mill worker at Wheatland Tube where he retired in 2004 after dedicating 25 plus years to the company.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting historical sights and relaxing near the ocean.

He is survived by his son, Chad Goblinger and his wife, Jean; his daughter, Valerie Goblinger and her companion, Terrance Quigley; his grandchildren, Vincent, Kyle and Kira Goblinger and Vincent Goblinger; his siblings, Butch and Tina Goblinger, Keith and Nancy Goblinger and Susan and Alan Kovacik; several cousins, nieces and nephews and his companion, Nancy Lukasko.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pam (Cunningham) Goblinger, whom he married May 26, 1973; she passed February 22, 2010.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

