WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Mort, Jr., of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home from an apparent heart attack on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was 37.

Gary was born April 15, 1984, in Warren, a son to Gary A. & Sheryl Lynn (Pierce) Mort, Sr.

He was a 2003 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and had worked as a tow truck driver for Emerine’s Towing, Youngstown, Ohio.

In his spare time, Gary enjoyed throwing darts, fishing and working on his truck. He was a member of the Youngstown Dart League along with his wife.

He is survived by: his mother, Sheryl, of Cortland, Ohio; his wife, Jessica Ann (Blosser) Mort, whom he married May 11, 2012; his sister, Michelle Mort and her children, James, Jacob and Jayden; his sister-in-law, Ashely (Johnathon) Blosser and their children, Braxton, Benjamin, and Jaxson; his brother-in-law, Charles (Justina) Blosser, Jr., and their son, Charles III; his cousins, Scott Mort and his son Chandler and his boys, Mason and Carson and Tina Mort and her kids, Lawrence, Leland, Phoebe and Saraphine; as well as his extended family and close friend, Ted Olsen.

Preceding him in death are his father; grandma, Cynthia Mort; and uncle, Thomas Pierce.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Memorial contributions can be made to his family c/o the funeral home.

