Gail “Nana” L. (Witherow) Patrick, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail L. “Nana” Patrick, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, January 6, 2021 while a patient at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 77.

Gail was born December 4, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Leo D. and Viola M. (Leigh) Witherow.

She married the love of her life, John G. Patrick, on January 17, 1961. Together they started a family, where she was a proud homemaker for their children, Karri and Steven.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching sports, reading, games and puzzles, knitting, crocheting and sewing. However, spending time with her grandkids warmed her heart the most.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Karri L. Patrick and her companion, Kimberly, Lafortune and Steven J. Patrick and his wife, Michelle, all of Vienna and her grandchildren, Justin and Brooklyn Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, David L. and Dana Witherow.

In accordance to her wishes, private services will be held for her family.

memorial contributions can be made to the Vienna Food Pantry c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

