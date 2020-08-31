Frank Finley Holloway, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Finley Holloway, Sr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. He was 63.

Frank was born May 26, 1957, in Sharon, a son to Berry Lee Holloway, Jr. and Jeannetta L.S. (Satterwhite) Holloway.

A 1975 graduate of Farrell High School, he was a 3-year letterman in both football and volleyball. He attended Milikan University, Detroit, Michigan on an athletic scholarship and was a member of the Black Velvet Club, as well as the Twin City Elks Drill Team.

He was a proud member of the United States Army, having served with the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment while stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged from his duties as a specialist E-4.

Frank worked as a crane operator for Midwest Steel, Girard, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed trash talking, socializing and playing Bingo with his wife. In addition, he was an avid Steelers fan, both Farrell and Pittsburgh.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl R. (Hopson) Holloway, whom he married December 2, 1982; his children, Frank F. Holloway, Jr. of Farrell, Courtland (Patrice) Scales of McDonough, Georgia, Dwayne (April) Smith of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Jason T. Pinkins of Farrell and Dorothy (Billie) Robinson, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Jeanetta of Farrell; his siblings, Edward (Debra) West of Columbus, Georgia, Berry U. (Rosalind) Holloway III of Farrell, Vernon Holloway of Phoenix, Arizona, Stan Kennedy, Sr. of Farrell, Susanne Patterson of Baltimore, Maryland, Zina Holloway of Columbus, Ohio, Linda (David) Robinson of Houston, Texas, Helena Williams of Norfolk, Virginia, Loveretta Scott-Freeman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Loretta (Charles) Green and Bashie Williams, both of Farrell and a niece, Luretta Holloway of Houston.

His father; sister, Carlotta C. Holloway; grandparents, Ulysses Grant and Lulabell Saterwhite, Berry Lee and Gladys Holloway, Sr. and nephew, Amone A. Holloway, preceded him in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Square, in Farrell, where family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local American Diabetes Association.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Holloway was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

