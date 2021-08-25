Francis R. “Frank” Stifter, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis R. “Frank” Stifter, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while surrounded by the love of his family, as a patient in St. Joseph’s Health Center, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 70.

Francis was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on February 2, 1951, a son to Peter A. and Helen (Krajeski) Stifter.

He graduated in 1970 from Kennedy Christian High School.

A short time later, he fell in love with a gal by the name of Linda Marie Smock. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972 and together they started a family. Born to this union were their children, Jason and Kelley.

Frank found employment as a carpenter working at Sawhill Tubular, Sharon. He dedicated 38 years to the company before he retired.

In his spare time, he enjoyed carpentry, relaxing while fishing and shopping at Menards but most of all, Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He has given us all of his love and we will miss him more than he’ll ever know.

Survivors include his bride of 49 years, Linda; his son, Jason F. (Sara) Stifter of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; his daughter, Kelley N. (Pat) Gay of Youngstown, Ohio; his sisters, Cherie (Dave) Jenkins of Vienna, Ohio and Carole (John) Vansach of Brookfield and his grandchildren, Mason and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Charlene Gregorich.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

“God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, He put His loving arms around you, and whispered, come with Me.”

