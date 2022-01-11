WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” Charlene Jorden, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 8, 2022, while a patient at Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 84.

Florence was born on February 2, 1937, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Rev. Vincent Kenneth Jorden, Sr. and Marjorie Ruth (Conner) Jorden.

She worked as a waitress for many years at Ramsey’s Restaurant, Farrell, Pennsylvania. In addition, she also worked as a dispatcher for Triangle Cab Company, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, walking and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia L. (Martin) Magee of Wheatland; her nieces and nephews, Amy Magee, Robin Nugent, Lori Buchanan, Donald (Shelly) Buchanan and John Buchanan; great-nieces and nephews, Shane, Leo, Amanda, Ashley, Dennis, Marah, Donald, Jr. and Breanna and her seven great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vincent Kenneth Jorden, Jr. and Sarah Marjorie Buchanan.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., in the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

