MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Avonell L. Kent, of Masury, Ohio, passed into eternal life during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 99.

Avonell was born in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 1920, a daughter to Arthur and Chloe (McCall) McKee.