Faith A. Chaney, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faith A. Chaney, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 59.

Faith was born June 30, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Milton R. & Doris M. (Steach) Mortimer.

A 1979 graduate of Brookfield High School, she furthered her education by attending Youngstown College of Massotherapy.

In addition, she became a Certified Phlebotomist, a Certified Nurses’ Aide; and a Certified Medical Billing & Coding Specialist.

She had previously worked at Valley View Department Store, Park Vista, and Howell Industries. Most recently, she worked in Tech Support for Alorica, Niles, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, tending to her gardens and being a sun goddess. However, she may be best remembered for her free spirit, unique sense of humor and genuine funny attitude towards life. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Survivors include: her husband, Michael “Mike” A. Chaney, whom she married September 3, 1982; her daughters, Jessica J. Basinger (Adam), of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Chelsea M. Chaney, of Hubbard, Ohio; her grandchildren, Reese and Harper Basinger and her siblings, Sandra R. Nehlen, of Masury, Kenneth R. Mortimer (Shirley), of Jacksonville, Florida and Deborah S. Dubrasky (Mark), of Masury and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Terry A. Mortimer.

A Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the White Rose, 802 Standard Avenue, Masury, Ohio 44438.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to Youngstown Blue Coats, P.O. Box 224, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Faith was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

